San Francisco police announce full deployment for many weekend events

A million people are expected in the city this weekend. In addition to SF Pride, several other events are happening that are likely to keep first responders busy. In front of the Harvey Milk Plaza at Market Street and Castro, city leaders, including the chief of police, came out to discuss safety for this weekend’s events.

Chief Bill Scott of San Francisco Police Department said, "We will be fully deployed this weekend, and you will see a lot of officers. Both at the parade, festivals, we'll be fully deployed across the city."

Chief Scott says his team of officers are ready for the many events taking place, with visitors coming in from around the world. He said, "This is not new to us. It’s a challenge, always a challenge when you’re short-staffed, but we have a phenomenal workforce that is committed to the safety of this city."

Chief Scott asked the community to be alert and stay aware, not just for themselves but for the community.

He said, "Keep your eyes and ears open! The best defense is vigilance. Another best defense is communication. If you see something, call the police and say something. "

SFPD Chief Bill Scott updates the press on safety for SF Pride weekend (Alice Wertz)

Admitting that his department is always in contact with other local, state and federal public safety departments, he stressed that there are no known threats, but candidly said, "There’s always a possibility, we have to be ready for anything and everything."

Due to the anticipated crowds coming into the city for a multitude of events, the chief suggested people take advantage of the region’s excellent public transit options available.

BART, Muni and Golden Gate Transit all have extended service this weekend to handle the crowds.

"We encourage people to take public transit to ease traffic congestion." The Chief cautioned folks to party safely. He said, "Be responsible. If you’re going to drink, please don’t drink and drive. "

As one of the first police forces in the country to embrace inclusiveness and diversity in its force, San Francisco Police have rainbow pride patches on the sleeves of their uniforms as a display of unity.

SFPD Officer Mike Pituya is a Bay Area native who’s been on the force for nine years. He spoke about the representation of the LGBTQ community on the police force and gave a few statements after being introduced by Chief Scott. Pituya said, "In San Francisco we will not tolerate bigotry or hateful acts against our communities."

An anti=hate flyer is posted in a restaurant window in the Castro district

He encouraged safety in numbers and said, "If you see any hate-based attacks or prejudiced-based incidents, please call 911 immediately. "

Mayor London Breed was introduced and shared her reflections on why Pride is important to San Francisco. She said, "It’s really about bringing people together and celebrating joy and love." She admittedly revealed this is one of her favorite events of the year, saying, "I enjoy celebrating the fact that we can be whoever we want to be, and love whoever we want to love!"

In addition to the SF Giants playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series this weekend, there’s also a concert at Stern Grove and a Trans March at Mission Dolores Park, as well as other events. The police chief said, "We’ll work all of those events! There’s also a Fourth of July parade on Saturday in the Sunset District."

There are also about a hundred retired police ambassadors that will be deployed throughout the city at the various events scheduled. Chief Scott said, "There are officers that you won’t see because they’re in plainclothes and out working among the officers; so, you won’t know they’re officers. There’ll be plenty of those folks out there as well."

