San Francisco police arrest suspect for mayhem, elder abuse against 71-year-old woman

San Francisco police arrested a 26-year-old man this week on suspicion of mayhem, false imprisonment and elder abuse against a 71-year-old woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this month.

Angel Leonel Garcia was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Arleta Avenue and Rutland Street and was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Officers initially responded to reports of a sexual assault case on Mansell Street and Visitacion Avenue at 5:44 p.m. on Jan. 5. Witnesses said they saw an elderly woman screaming and being held down to the ground by a man, according to police. The man fled shortly after he saw the witnesses.

At 6:30 p.m., police received notification that a 71-year-old woman had checked into a hospital after being assaulted near McLaren Park.

Once police met with her, she said a man hiding in the bushes approached her as she was walking alone. The suspect proceeded to pin her to the ground and assault her "in a sexual manner," police said.

As the man held her to the ground, the woman said he bit her face. She was treated for severe lacerations on her face.

After the man fled upon seeing the witnesses, the woman said she flagged down a driver on Visitacion Avenue to call her husband and go to the hospital.

SFPD urges anyone with more information about the case to contact their 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.