San Francisco police bump reward to $100K in double murder case

San Francisco police announced Wednesday a new $100,000 reward in solving a double murder case from 2016.

Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on the night of Dec. 16, 2016.

A forensic artist produced a sketch of a person of interest in this investigation in 2021. The subject is shown with dark, slicked back hair and a mustache.

Sketch of person of interest in double homicide of Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate: SFPD.

McCollum's sister said it's been difficult mourning for years and trying to get justice. She described her sister as beautiful, funny, and intelligent.

"My sister was an angel. She didn't deserve any of this," said Katie McCollum who spoke with KTVU in 2019. "My sister has a family who cries about her every single day."

Family said Tate, also known as Tennessee, was a kind man and could fix anything.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has information about the murders is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.