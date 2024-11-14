San Francisco police chief addresses rumors about retiring

Now that Mayor London Breed has lost the election to political newcomer Daniel Lurie, some have speculated if San Francisco's police chief will stay on.

Rumors have circulated that he might retire.

KTVU caught up with Police Chief Bill Scott on Wednesday night and asked him outright.

"My plans are to continue to serve the city," he said. "This is a transition but I am here. I don't know where those rumors are coming from because they're certainly not coming from me."



The chief said he's looking forward to building on the momentum of the past year, increasing police staffing, and continuing to drive crime down.

