San Francisco Police double officers in Union Square following Ricky Pearsall shooting

Following the high-profile shooting and attempted robbery of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall over the weekend, the San Francisco Police Department has increased its presence in Union Square.

Tourists and locals were mixed on safety concerns in the popular shopping destination. It was certainly hard to miss the heavy police presence - there was an SFPD officer or patrol car on virtually every block of Union Square on Labor Day.

The department had already ramped up its presence in the area in recent years, but SFPD said the new deployment should ease anxieties.

"If that's what it's going to take to protect the city, then let's hire more police and put them out on the streets," said San Francisco native Stephen Graziani. When asked whether he felt safe in Union Square:

"I do now, but to tell you the truth, coming out, my senses are heightened," he said.

Graziani said he drove his wife to Union Square for her hair appointment Monday, because he didn't want her to venture out alone.

"I hadn't been down shopping in Union Square for a long time," said Tina Kwok. "The security, the safety. I run in, I run out, after my appointment, I don't really stroll along. Today's a little different, because he's with me, and I see a lot of police."

SFPD chief Bill Scott said the department will expand its already solid footprint - doubling officers to at least 12, on top of those who are already assigned to major stores.

"We want this area to be the marquee area of our town, because people come here from all over the world to shop, and they need to feel safe. We need to make sure that they're safe," Scott said. "Yes, we do have crime, but we will investigate them vigorously."

The chief added that the department has made remarkable strides in crime reduction this year. Crime is down significantly across the board, including robberies, homicides, and burglaries.

"I feel perfectly comfortable. There's a lot of activity going on, but I feel like there's a lot of police around too. It's similar to Seattle, I feel safe here, though," said Denise Spencer, a tourist from Seattle.

Resident Brandon Shumate took his dad, who's visiting from San Diego, on a Big Bus Tour. He wasn't convinced the extra police presence is necessary, or effective.

"I don't know how much it prevents anything. They could have more cars out, more people out but at the end of the day I think people are still going to do what they're going to do. That includes crime," said Brandon.

"My concern is while they're posted here, what's going on in the areas where they're not at," said Don Shumate.

Chief Scott said the department is short-staffed, and it has many officers working overtime. He also added that the department plans to double the number of officers in Union Square during the holiday season, and also increase its presence during major conventions and special events.