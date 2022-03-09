San Francisco police offer $25,000 reward for leads in Bayview homicide

article

San Francisco police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person(s) who shot Miko Isaiah Patterson in Bayview.

Patterson was a San Francisco resident who was found with multiple gun wounds inside his car at Mendell St and LaSalle Ave on Nov. 16, 2021, around 6:15 pm. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to the case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, or by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.

