Outcry after SFPD raids Oakland complex with ties to ex-Black Panther leader

The Brief A San Francisco police raid at a West Oakland affordable housing complex tied to former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown is drawing criticism after officers used a battering ram to break through the building’s front door while serving a warrant. Police said the warrant targeted 18-year-old robbery suspect Jamil Butler, who was arrested nearby after allegedly trying to flee. Officers said they recovered a gun from him. Residents say the operation caused panic among tenants, including immigrant families and children, and Brown says the complex is considering legal action against San Francisco.



A San Francisco police raid at a West Oakland affordable housing complex tied to former Black Panther Party leader Elaine Brown is drawing criticism, including from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

Video obtained by KTVU shows a group of officers outside the Black Panther complex near Seventh and Campbell streets on Thursday as they attempted to serve a search warrant. Building officials did not open the door.

"Open it or we’ll break it!" an officer can be heard saying through the door.

"We can’t open the door," a woman inside responded.

Moments later, officers used a battering ram and pry tool to shatter the building’s glass front door.

Complex designed for low-income residents

The backstory:

The raid took place at a housing complex for low-income and formerly incarcerated residents. On Monday, the damaged door remained boarded up.

"The first time we’ve ever had a broken window, the police broke through it," Brown told KTVU while standing outside the complex Monday.

Brown helped raise $80 million to fund the five-story development and is a part-owner of the property.

"These are truly fascist tactics," Brown said. "These are not the tactics of a police force that’s trying to work out a relationship with the community. You had no reason to bust through our door."

Brown said the complex is considering legal action against the city of San Francisco.

Warrant gave officers authority to search suspect

What they're saying:

KTVU obtained a copy of the warrant, signed by a judge, authorizing San Francisco police to search 18-year-old Jamil Butler, who is suspected in two robberies, along with two locations connected to him, including a unit inside the complex.

Police said officers located Butler near the building and arrested him after he allegedly tried to run away. Officers said they recovered a gun from him.

Authorities broke into the building after Butler had already been taken into custody.

Raid triggered residents, manager says

What they're saying:

Misty Cross, the building’s resident manager and a former Moms 4 Housing activist, said officers arrived in plain clothes and refused to wait for her to come downstairs or show her the warrant.

"You appeared in plain clothing, running down the street, multiple cars racing down here at high speeds — not alerted, we don’t know who you are," Cross said.

Cross said some residents feared the operation involved immigration agents.

"Some of our residents hid, because we do have foreign residents who were not born here. They were afraid," Cross said. "We had children coming home from school at this time."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan