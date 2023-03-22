San Francisco police sergeant badly injured by falling tree

article

An on-duty San Francisco police sergeant was struck by a falling tree during Tuesday's atmospheric river, according to the police department.

Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mission Local was first to report the incident. The outlet said the sergeant is the range master at the Lake Merced police shooting range. He is a 16-year-veteran with the department.

The tree reportedly fell on his city vehicle.

"His family is asking for their privacy at this time," the police department said in a tweet.

The police sergeant was among the several injuries reported in the latest wet weather event.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco mayor's office said two people died in storm-related incidents.

