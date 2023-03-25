San Francisco police sergeant recovering from injuries after tree fell on car

A San Francisco police sergeant who was struck by a falling tree during Tuesday's storm is in stable condition, fire officials said Friday.

Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta had to be extricated from his car and rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries.

Brugaletta and his wife Brittany are expecting their second baby girl in a few weeks, according to a Gofundme created for him and his family.

"Brittany and Kevin have a long road ahead of them, and they appreciate all the love, support, and prayers," said Michaela Woods, organizer of the GoFundme. "Please keep them coming."

The post said the familly will be getting used to the "new normal" as they welcome a new baby while caring for Brugaletta in his recovery.