San Francisco police spread Thanksgiving cheer, deliver meals to elderly

Thanksgiving is a day to reflect on gratitude and to share good food and fortune.

Hundreds of San Francisco's finest and bravest gathered in Chinatown to deliver Thanksgiving meals to Self Help for the Elderly clients.

"Somebody may look at all of us and say 'Well, who's protecting the city.' We are the answer," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "Not only are we out there doing what we do day in and day out, but we're serving this community."

Officer Curran Gong helped coordinate the delivery routes for the first responders to get the meals to those in need.

"We serve all these, over 900 meals to all the grandmas and grandpas who look forward to a Thanksgiving meal. And this may be the only Thanksgiving turkey that they can receive today," said Gong.

Deputy Ameer Alkrizy said she was thankful for the opportunity to give back.

"We're happy to serve this county," said Alkrizy. "Great city of San Francisco and most importantly we're here to give back to the community. Some elderly people can't get food and can't leave their homes. We're going to deliver meals to them."

Volunteers at Glide Memorial Church filled the dining area, serving up a hot holiday meal.

Garth Martin said after some bad luck he's grateful for a good meal and the goodwill of others. He said Glide has already made a profound impact on his family.

"My daughter was here about eight years ago," said Martin. "My step-daughter was here when she was homeless...this was the only place that she found peace and actually helped her and got her out of the situation that she was in."

Glide CEO Gina Fromer encouraged donations through GLIDE.org to continue nourishing the bodies and souls of those in need.

"We always want people to see the mission, feel the mission, and experience it. You can give right now, online to support Glide."

Nearby, St. Anthony's also served meals, upholding its year-round mission.

"We provide 2,000 meals a day," said CEO Larry Kwan. "If you want to help us, go on to stanthonysf.org and provide support. That's how we continue our work here."

The resounding sentiment this Thanksgiving among San Franciscans was one of thankfulness.