San Francisco police to be paid highest of all Bay Area officers

San Francisco police will soon have the Bay Area's highest entry-level salary.

City Supervisors approved a new contract for police that will boost the starting pay by almost 11% over the next three years.

The contract will also give retention bonuses and other incentives to encourage officers to stay.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the department is currently short 562 officers.

Last week, the Alameda police department also announced incentives for new officers. Recruits will get $25,000 signing bonus as soon as they’re sworn in and another $50,000 after they complete 19 weeks of field training.