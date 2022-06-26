San Francisco Pride weekend a mix of 'joy and rage'

Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest.

During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down Market Street.

"It’s crazy how both days collided like that," said Moe Martinez, a San Jose resident who came to the city for an abortion protest.

"It’s very serious," said Martinez. "It’s honestly kind of scary. A lot of people are actually getting their passports renewed because of this issue. I had some friends tell me that."

Lea McGeever, a San Francisco resident said many protesters want to raise awareness about attacks on the trans community.

"This is all related to body autonomy the right to control your body as a woman, as a trans person, as anybody," said Lea McGeever.

Lea’s partner Aaron McGeever said protest is a part of Pride. "I think the celebration part makes it easier to deal with," said Aaron McGeever. "I mean it’s pretty dystopian. And having people around you, having people who support you makes it a lot easier to go through."

Sunday's Pride parade continues the celebration and begins at 11 a.m. on Market Street.