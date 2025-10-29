San Francisco to provide food assistance to help SNAP recipients

The federal government shutdown is now stretching into the fifth week, and now the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to lapse for the first time in history. Now San Francisco is stepping in to make sure people get enough to eat.

Food assistance in SF

Food assistance is set to lapse in just a matter of days, and now San Francisco is mobilizing to make sure that there is a safety net in place.

Those enrolled in SNAP, are set to feel the impact of the federal government shutdown as it enters its fifth week. The Trump administration has warned that SNAP debit cards will not be reloaded after November 1st.

San Francisco is now stepping in with a public-private partnership to make sure those who use SNAP or CalFresh, here in California, don't go hungry in the city.

"If you are one of 112,000 San Franciscans who receive SNAP benefits, your mayor and your leaders will not let this federal government shutdown prevent you from putting food on the table for your family," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The city has partnered with Crankstart Foundation and will be using $18 million to support San Franciscans facing food insecurity.

"Crankstart is so proud to commit $9 million towards these efforts, and we are grateful to the city and to the mayor for stepping up for 50-50 match challenge, grant and making it a reality for everyone," said Crankstart CEO Missy Narula.

San Francisco's Human Services Agency said the city is rushing to mail out cards SNAP recipients can use to shop for food. "So what we've done is create a replacement card program so they will receive a letter in the mail from the human services agency that says that this is your replacement benefit for the month of November," said SFHSA Executive Director Trent Rhorer.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is partnering with the city to help address the need, and said there is a lot of need out there. "We've got over 8,000 participants on our wait list right now, so in the face of this moment, this shutdown this announcement is huge," said Tanis Crosby Executive Director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. "San Francisco is leading the way we are showing the nation what it looks like to care for our community."

How to access info coming

San Francisco said those enrolled in SNAP or CalFresh will receive cards or instructions on how to access funds in the next week.

