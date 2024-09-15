San Francisco public school families and teachers face delays on closure decisions

The Bulletin: SFUSD school closure list postponed to October Superintendent says further study of impacts needed School board, public was supposed to find out this week



Families and teachers in San Francisco's public schools will have to wait longer than expected to find out if their school could close next year.

SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne was expected to reveal a list of schools that may close or merge at this week’s board meeting. However, on Sunday, Wayne announced that the list would not be made public until sometime in October.

In a notice issued Sunday morning, Wayne said, "The process of closing and merging schools is complicated, and I want to make sure we’ve looked at it from every angle, including how after-school care, grant funding, and transportation will be affected."

Sara Meskin, a member of the SF Parent Coalition, voiced disappointment, saying, "Not necessarily surprising, but it was disappointing because I think people were really counting on getting information this week." She added, "The longer we go without answers, it just makes it really difficult for schools to plan, for teachers to have security, and for parents fundraising for their school."

The nonprofit advocacy group SF Parent Coalition is hosting a mayoral debate tomorrow evening, with all five major candidates expected to attend.

SFUSD remains under financial supervision by the state, a result of years of overspending and declining enrollment.