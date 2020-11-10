San Francisco pumps the brakes again, no more indoor dining amid COVID-19 surge

San Francisco is once again rolling back on its reopening plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the elimination of indoor dining and called for reduced capacity at gyms and movie theaters. The city is also pausing the reopening of additional high schools.

Dining outdoors normally wouldn't be that big of a deal, but the weather has been extremely chilly as of late.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the mayor said the recent uptick in cases has put San Francisco, "in a situation where we have to recognize we have a problem." Still, San Francisco remained the only Bay Area city to hold its coveted yellow-tier status, meaning it is in the best shape healthwise in the region.

Two weeks ago, local health officials paused the further reopening of additional sectors and warned that further action would be taken if cases continued to rise.

San Francisco top health leader Dr. Grant Colfax said in the past two weeks, the city's case rate jumped from 3.7 per 100,000 residents to 9. Colfax warned that if cases continue to increase at this rate, San Francisco's daily infection rate could reach 300 people by late December.