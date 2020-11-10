More California counties pushed back into more restrictive virus tiers

article

As California coronavirus infections climb to nearly 1 million cases and the positivity rates continue to inch higher, 11 counties were told by the state to move into more restrictive tiers, meaning they'll have to readjust their business plans, worship services and school reopenings.

Closest to the Bay Area, Contra Costa County and Santa Cruz County were moved from the "moderate" orange tier to the more restrictive and "substantial" red tier on Tuesday. Last week, Contra Costa County had anticipated this because of the "marked increase" in cases and health officials had foreseen tightening up business restrictions.

Elsewhere, Siskiyou, Trinity and Modoc counties went from yellow to orange; Placer, El Dorado and Amador counties went from orange to red; and Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Diego counties went from red to purple.

Most of the Bay Area remained in the orange tier, the third least-restrictive tier of the four designated by the state.

San Francisco is the only Bay Area county in the yellow tier, the least restrictive one. And while The City's status remained the same, Mayor London Breed announced some preemptive measures on Tuesday, including the elimination of indoor dining, reduced capacity at gyms and movie theaters, and a pause on the additional reopening of high schools.

Sonoma County is the only Bay Area county to be in the purple tier, the most restrictive one.

The state updates every Tuesday its 58 counties’ progress on a four-tier, color-coded system for reopening. The lower the cases and positivity rate, the fewer restrictions there are for businesses and certain activities in that county.

This weekly tier announcement came one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said that California’s coronavirus cases are at their highest levels in months, an “obviously sobering” data point that led San Francisco Bay Area health officials to urge people who travel outside the region to quarantine for two weeks upon return.

Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health announced 964,639 confirmed cases to date, with 7,682 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday. There have been 17,963 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic. The hospitalization rate has increased by nearly 30% in the last several weeks. These are the highest numbers in weeks, Newsom said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the case numbers generally are better than other heavily populated areas in the state and local health officials largely have tended to be more aggressive in their restrictions. Last March, the region was the first in the country to impose a stay-home order.

California hasn’t seen the even more dramatic surges other states are experiencing but new figures are troubling.

Newsom said some of the increase could be tied to Halloween celebrations while the health director for Los Angeles County urged people who gathered during the weekend to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race to quarantine to avoid fueling the spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was written in Oakland, Calif.