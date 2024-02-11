San Francisco relatively quiet as disappointed 49ers fans grapple with Super Bowl loss

After a nail-biter of a game that left San Francisco 49ers fans heartbroken Sunday night, the city seems to be taking the team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs relatively calmly, according to police.

The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 25-22 after the game went into overtime, despite the 49ers being ahead for a majority of the game.

San Francisco police have responded to scattered fights postgame, but there have been no reports of any large-scale melees, vandalism or other shenanigans, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

"Nothing major at this time," he emailed Sunday night.

Streets in the Mission District were closed in anticipation of any possible postgame celebrations and the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans closed freeway off-ramps on U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 due to "an anticipated increase traffic and pedestrian congestion during the National Football League (NFL) game," Caltrans said.