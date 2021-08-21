San Francisco resident found dead in Death Valley National Park

article

A 60-year-old San Francisco man who had been hiking in Death Valley National Park was found dead on a trail by rangers Wednesday, park and law enforcement officials said.

Lawrence Stanback died near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and Death Valley National Park officials said in a joint statement.

After a report of suspected heatstroke and CPR in progress came in at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, park rangers set out on foot in a search and rescue effort, officials said. Stanback was dead with the rangers found him, according to officials.

Park rangers were able to recover the body in the evening after an attempt to do so by a CHP helicopter was foiled by strong winds, officials said.

The sheriff's office and the Inyo County Coroner are investigating the cause of death.

Advertisement

Park rangers urge summer travelers to hike the area only before 10 a.m. or at high elevations, to drink lots of water, eat snacks and stay close to air-conditioned buildings or vehicles in case cooling is needed.