San Francisco could formally apologize to Chinese community

San Francisco could become the fourth in the state to formally apologize to Chinese residents for laws that discriminated against their community since 1850.

Supervisor Matt Haney introduced the resolution for apology to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The apology would admit wrongdoing and push the city to find ways to rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory policies.

San Jose formally apologized in September to the Chinese community for its treatment of their ancestors.

In June, the city of Antioch apologized for its mistreatment of Chinese immigrants who built tunnels to get home from work because they were banned from walking the streets after sundown.

The apologies come amid a wave of attacks against the Asian community since the coronavirus pandemic began.

