San Francisco school board to discuss future school closures

The San Francisco School Board on Tuesday will consider how it will decide which schools it needs to close next year. The district is facing a looming budget deficit, by one estimate, as much as $420 million in the next two years if it doesn't change the way it spends now.

SFUSD has about 106 schools district-wide, but there are about 4,000 fewer students now than it had in 2017.

The district expects to lose another 4,000 kids in the next decade.

"We know the district needs to right-size the ship. We know the district has not made the hard decisions it's needed to make for the past decade," said Meredith Dodson, Exec. Dir. of the non-profit organization, SF Parent Action. " So that band-aid they're ripping off now is that much bigger and hurts that much more."

According to the superintendent, some of the criteria the board could set to determine whether to close or merge a school could include:

School access

Historical inequities

Academic performance

Enrollment

Building condition

Teacher turnover

The board will not decide which schools tonight, only the guidelines for "scoring" or ranking schools for possible closure. Even so, the thought of any school closure is worrisome for parents:

"That would be really stressful," said one parent of a 2nd grader at Lincoln Elementary. "She's been going to her school since kindergarten."

Another parent told KTVU, "I think everybody's kind of suffering. Teachers, principals, everyone's having a hard time."

Dodson said her advocacy organization wants to make sure the decisions about closures are "kid-centered" and they've been reaching out to other parent organizations across the Bay.

"We've been talking with a parent group over in Oakland to learn how they responded when their district was closing schools a few years ago," Dodson said.

One idea is to offer some students from shuttered schools an "opportunity ticket" elsewhere.

"If there's a kid from a family or community that's been historically underserved by the district, that has their school closed - can the district then guarantee they have a spot at any other school of their choice within the district?"

A list of possible schools that could close will be announced sometime this fall, with a vote on it expected by December. The public comment section starts at 6:30 p.m.