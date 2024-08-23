San Francisco school board president abruptly resigns

The San Francisco school board president resigned abruptly Friday for health and personal reasons.

As the San Francisco Chronicle first reported, Lainie Motamedi gave her resignation Friday, effective at noon. Her exit comes as the school district wrapped up the first week of classes for the new school year.

Motamedi was appointed to board president in 2022, filling a vacancy left by a tense recall election, and later secured the position in a general election.

"It has been an honor to advocate for our students and families, making necessary, albeit difficult, choices to enhance our district," Motamedi said. "While tasks remain, I am confident in the district's improved state since my appointment."

Her resignation coincides with the district grappling with a $148 million deficit.

Mayor London Breed named Phil Kim, an educator and public school leader, on Friday to fill out the remainder of Motamedi's term, which runs through November 2026, although the seat may be contested in the subsequent citywide election after November. As the Chronicle notes, that could be a special if one is called, or in June 2026.

"The District has numerous challenges ahead of it and we need a strong, experienced voice who understands the issues the District is facing and is ready to go on Day one," said Breed. "Phil Kim has extensive experience in education, and importantly he has been working in the District on the very issues that we know are most challenging."

Kim was sworn in on Friday at City Hall.