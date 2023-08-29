San Francisco school board proposes cuts that could include closing schools

The San Francisco Unified School District is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss what changes need to be made to re-align school resources for fewer students. This could include budget cuts, program cuts, and merging or closing school sites.

A decline in enrollment, staffing shortages, and aging buildings are affecting San Francisco schools. District leaders say those factors are impacting day-to-day operations and changes need to be made.

According to a press release from SFUSD, enrollment has decreased by more than 4,000 students since the 2012-2013 school year.

And it's estimated to lose an additional 4,600 students over the next 10 years.

As a result, the district says state funding will be impacted.

The district is expecting to lose $5 million by the 2025-2026 school year, but says that could increase to as much as a $30 million loss over time.

That means no salary increases for teachers and staff. And there is already a staffing shortage.

Over the last two years, the SFUSD says at least 15% of classrooms were staffed by substitutes or teachers on special assignment.

Custodial services and student nutrition services has a staffing deficit of close to 25% for the past year, according to SFUSD.

To address some of these challenges, the school board plans to propose a list of changes at Tuesday's meeting.

These changes will include staffing schools based on enrollment, restructuring services, prioritizing programs that have shown success in the past and recommencing other ways to align operations with declining enrollment. That could mean merging schools or closing some school sites.

The Board of Eduction has some difficult decisions to make, and fast.

The proposed changes are set to be acted on within a year.

By December, Superintendent Wayne will present a staffing model to the board to be included in the 2024-25 school year budget. And by June of 2024, the board will vote on the resource alignment proposals.

This is all happening while the teachers' union accuses the district of fiscal mismanagement.

In a report released Monday, United Educators of San Francisco said the district is wasting money that could be used to increase salaries and provide classroom resources.

The report claims that the district has borrowed irresponsibly, failed to capitalize on vacant properties, hired expensive consultants and overspent on top administrative salaries. It says short term borrowing has cost the district an estimated $30 million since 1986.

