San Francisco school board to vote on renaming 44 schools

The San Francisco Unified District school board on Tuesday will vote on a decision regarding the name of 44 schools said to be linked to racism, sexism, or other injustices.

The vote is scheduled at the commissioners' regular board meeting on whether or not to rescind its January decision and revisit the matter when children are back in the classroom.

About two months ago, the city’s elected board of education voted to strip schools of the names of folks that included Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The decision came while all of The City's public classrooms were closed due to the pandemic.

Not everyone was happy about the discussion while schools continue to stay closed.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called it "offensive and completely unacceptable" for the board to focus on changing school names rather than getting children back into the classrooms.

Board president Gabriela Lopez later said that the process would be paused until all children were back in school.