San Francisco schools set to reopen in-person starting Monday

Teachers at John Muir Elementary School in San Francisco Friday were busy getting their classrooms ready for Monday, the reopening of school.

"This is the day we have dreamed about," said San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vince Matthews.

Matthews said the district has been working to have plans in place to get students in the class and, if possible, keep the coronavirus out.

"We have committed to putting into place all of the public health safety standards and protocols. Every campus has been approved by the SF Department of Public Health for reopening," he said.

That means all windows can now open and close, and all schools have proper ventilation.

San Francisco schools are also following California health guidelines by requiring all teachers and staff to be vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated must submit to weekly COVID testing beginning September 7.

The district is still collecting data on vaccination rates of its employees. But early results found a 98% vaccination rate.

"We're looking forward to moving into the new school year with their new protocols. We have updated them so we are looking at creating the safest possible conditions for students, families and for all the workers at the school sites," said Cassondra Curiel, head of the United Educators of San Francisco.

Students in San Francisco will learn this year that there is such a thing as a free lunch.

The district is proving every child in the district with a meal at no charge regardless of family income.

Beginning Sunday, everyone 18 years old and younger will be allowed to ride Muni for free for the next 12 months. They must wear masks.

The schools will also be paying special attention to the students' mental health.

About 700 students have opted for distance learning. That's less than 2% of the total school district student population.