San Francisco sees 30% drop in Muni fare evasion after SFMTA crackdown

The Brief SFTMA attributes the 30% drop to increased enforcement and an expansion of their inspection team. The fare inspection team is the largest it's been in more than a decade. The cost for a single ride for adults on Muni with a Clipper Card is $2.75. The fine for fare evasion is $130.



Another Bay Area transit agency is joining BART in its effort to combat fare evasion. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported a 30% drop in fare evasion on Muni since July of last year.

The agency credits the decline to increased enforcement and the expansion of its fare inspection team, now the largest it has been in more than a decade.

"It’s good that it's down," said one rider. "Probably keeps the cost down over the long term."

That’s the goal, according to the SFMTA, which is facing a projected $50 million budget deficit. In response to the financial shortfall, the agency is raising parking meter rates and plans to consolidate or shorten five bus routes starting this summer.

Officials say fare evasion has only made the budget problems worse.

"People need to pay their fare share," said another rider.

To address the issue, the agency has ramped up fare enforcement by deploying more inspectors across the transit system.

"I still see quite a few people not swiping in," said commuter Damon Ye at the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. "I just wish that people would kind of follow the rules so that we can continue to invest in a great, clean, fast transportation system."

In a statement, the SFMTA, said in part: "Paying fares helps ensure quality transit options for everyone. Our interest in addressing fare evasion is focused on riders that have the ability to pay; not to punish riders who cannot. When those who can pay skip out on their fares, we dismantle a lifeline service to those who need it most."

Currently, the fine for fare evasion on Muni is $130. By comparison, a single ride with a Clipper card costs $2.75.

