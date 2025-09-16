Free Shakespeare returns to San Francisco’s waterfront with ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’

A more than 40-year tradition of free Shakespeare in San Francisco continues this weekend at Sue Bierman Park near the Embarcadero, with a modern California spin on one of the playwright’s earliest comedies.

This Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., audiences can watch free performances of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona," staged by San Francisco Shakespeare Festival. Actors Tyler Aguallo and Brennan Pickman-Thoon, who play lead roles, say the outdoor shows are designed to be both accessible and engaging for first-time Shakespeare viewers.

"Our director, Ely Sonny Orquiza, set Verona as a sleepy Midwestern town and Milan as the bright, bustling world of California," Pickman-Thoon said. "The story is about leaving home, chasing love and adventure, and confronting conflict in a bigger city."

The actors say the centuries-old play still resonates today.

Vintage illustration of William Shakespeare and the Lord Chamberlain's Company performing 'Two Gentlemen of Verona' to Queen Elizabeth I, at Greenwich Palace in 1594; screen print, 1947. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

"It’s love, it’s betrayal, it’s forgiveness, and lifelong friendships put to the test," Aguallo said. "The language is poetic, but the themes are timeless."

For performers, the biggest draw is the interaction with the audience. Unlike traditional theater, the festival encourages cheers, boos and even commentary from the crowd.

"It’s more of a concert at times than a performance," Pickman-Thoon said. "That engagement makes the show come alive."

Outdoor performances also come with surprises.

Pickman-Thoon recalled a motorcycle group roaring past during last year’s "The Tempest" — the actor on stage at the time, improvised the line to match the moment, calling for "no more engines!" and the audience erupted in laughter.

The backstory:

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has offered free performances since 1983, aiming to bring the plays to people of all ages and backgrounds. For many, Aguallo said, it’s their first introduction to Shakespeare.

"It’s a privilege to be the one who gets to show them how fun and relevant this work can be."

This weekend's performances are free and family-friendly.

They are scheduled for 2 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday at Sue Bierman Park near the Embarcadero.

More information is available at sfshakes.org