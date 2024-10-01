San Francisco sheriff abruptly suspends ankle monitoring program

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto has abruptly – and reluctantly – suspended his department's GPS ankle monitoring program at the county's jails.

The sheriff announced the decision on Monday, citing a recent federal court order that limits deputies’ powers to search those wearing ankle monitors without a warrant.

"I am extremely disappointed by the recent ruling in the Simon case by the District Court," Miyamoto said in a news release. "This ruling fails to see the value of Pre-Trial Electronic Monitoring as an innovative program that allows incarcerated individuals, often charged with serious and violent offenses, to receive services, and avail themselves of opportunities in the community that provide them a chance to succeed while awaiting the resolution of their criminal matters."

The program will continue for those already enrolled.

Miyamoto is reacting to a ruling four days ago by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who found that the sheriff’s office had violated a February court order that barred the program from requiring its participants to consent to warrantless searches, the Chronicle reported.

Such requirements, he said, violate defendants’ rights to privacy and freedom from unreasonable searches.

Starting Tuesday, the sheriff’s office will no longer accept new enrollments in the program, which is often used as a condition of release from jail while a defendant awaits trial.

Critics say this will dramatically drive up San Francisco County's jail population.

In a statement, Attorney David Chiu said that public safety isn't protected if deputies can't search people accused of violent felonies for weapons in real time or conduct home checks.

"This order has put the Sheriff in an extremely difficult position," Chiu said.

The judge’s orders stem from a 2022 lawsuit filed against San Francisco and the sheriff’s office by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California.



