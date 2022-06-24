San Francisco sheriff hesitant to quickly issue concealed carry permits

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said it already has received more than two dozen requests for concealed carry permits after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that gives Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto has not issued any concealed carry permits in his time in office.

And he said he will continue to follow the protocols in place, which include proof of residency or employment, Department of Justice background checks, firearms safety training and psychological testing before issuing any permits.

He said he is also working the the city attorney's office to determine the impact of the ruling and keep the community safe.

He said he understands the need to strike a balance between constitutional rights and public safety, but "more guns in the community does not mean the community is more safe."

The Supreme Court decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry a gun in a concealed way in public. The justices said that requirement violates the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that the Constitution protects "an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home." That right is not a "second-class right," Thomas wrote. "We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need."

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have laws similar to New York’s. Those laws are expected to be quickly challenged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



