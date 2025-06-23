San Francisco sheriff's official charged in hit-and-run while driving work car

The Brief Richard Jue, chief of staff for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, was charged with hit-and-run and failing a false police report. Jue allegedly waited weeks to even report the crash, and when he did, he lied, authorities said, He initially said he was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, he confessed, saying he was the one who caused the crash.



San Francisco prosecutors on Monday charged a high-ranking sheriff’s official with hit-and-run and filing a false police report after an off-duty crash in which he initially claimed to be the victim.

Out on bond

What we know:

Richard Jue, chief of staff for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, was booked Sunday into one of the city’s jails on misdemeanor charges. He was later released on a $7,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

He was in a sheriff's vehicle at time of hit-and-run

Dig deeper:

Jue, 65, was off duty when he drove a sheriff’s vehicle into a parked Tesla on southbound Diamond Heights Boulevard near Duncan Street on March 4. It’s unclear why he was in the sheriff’s vehicle while off duty, but the crash caused serious damage to both vehicles.

Prosecutors said Jue waited two weeks to file a report and, when he did, falsely claimed he was the victim of an unknown hit-and-run in a parking lot.

Featured article

The next day, he filed another report, apologized, and admitted that he caused the crash and left the scene without leaving a note, authorities said.

The Tesla was later deemed a total loss.

According to Jue’s biography on the sheriff’s office website, he is a San Francisco native who joined the department four years ago.

Richard Jue, chief of staff of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office

He founded and is a former president of the San Francisco Asian Peace Officers Association.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, he spent 30 years with the San Francisco Police Department, where he served as a sergeant.