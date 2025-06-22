San Francisco sheriff's chief of staff arrested in suspected hit-and-run

article

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office's Chief of Staff, Richard Jue, was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of a hit-and-run and providing false information, the sheriff's office said.

Jue was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on two charges, both misdemeanors, at around 8 a.m.

He has since been released.

According to the sheriff's office, the alleged incident occurred off-duty. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit presented their case to the district attorney's office, officials said.

The Internal Affairs Unit also conducted their own investigation and the 65-year-old high-ranking official was placed on leave by Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

What they're saying:

"The Sheriff's Office holds all members—regardless of rank or role—to the highest ethical and professional standards," Miyamoto said in a statement. "We believe in the integrity of the judicial process and are committed to ensuring that anyone found guilty of criminal conduct, whether a member of our staff or the public, is held accountable.

Who is Richard Jue?

Richard Jue, chief of staff of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office

Jue serves on the San Francisco Sheriff's Office's executive as the chief of staff.

According to a bio on the sheriff's office website, he's a native of San Francisco and joined the department four years ago.

Jue founded and is a former president of the San Francisco Asian Peace Officers Association, his bio read.

Before, he spent 30 years with the San Francisco Police Department, serving as a sergeant.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the alleged hit-and-run occurred and if there were any injuries in the accident.

Officials also did not share when the incident occurred.