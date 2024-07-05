San Francisco shootings in Tenderloin, Potrero Hill leave 2 injured

article

San Francisco police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured on Friday, officials said.

The first shooting happened in the Tenderloin. Officers responded to the area of Ellis and Hyde streets at 8:37 a.m. on the report of a shooting. A man was found lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim received first aid and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Another shooting was reported at around 9:50 p.m. Officers assigned to the Bayview station responded to the 1100 block of Connecticut Street where a man was found lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests in this case have been made.

No suspect information was provided by police in either of these shootings.