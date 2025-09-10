Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco stabbing leaves one hospitalized, perpetrator still at large

Published  September 10, 2025 5:15pm PDT
SkyFOX over a non-fatal stabbing in San Francisco. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police officers responded to a call at Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue at approximately 4:38 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a victim, who has not been identified, suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

SkyFOX over the scene of a non-fatal stabbing in San Francisco. 

