San Francisco store clerk attacked by robber dies from injuries

A San Francisco store clerk who had been in a coma after being beaten by a robber last week has succumbed to his injuries, the victim's family confirmed.

Yowhannes Tewelde's family told KTVU that he died shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tewelde, 60, fell into a coma following the attack last Thursday at a market in the Outer Richmond District located on Balboa and 41st avenues.

"I was at home. I get a call from my mom. My dad is in the hospital. I didn't think it was this severe. Here we are," said Meron Tewelde, the victim's daughter, in an earlier interview.

Yowhannes, affectionately known as John, suffered a brain injury while trying to stop a thief who attacked him while he was working at a neighborhood market.

His daughter revealed that despite undergoing two surgeries, he never regained consciousness.

The owner of the market told KTVU that at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect first came into the store and stole water. He returned 10 minutes later to steal two beers.

According to the owner, Yowhannes wielded a bat to deter the thief near the front door. However, the suspect knocked him down, causing him to strike his head on the ground. Allegedly, the suspect then used the bat to strike Yowhannes before fleeing the scene. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The family shared that Yowhannes had acquired U.S. citizenship just eight months prior. He had also undergone heart surgery in March.

"Right after his heart surgery, he didn't wait to go back to work because he wanted to be there. There's something about that community he loves. He loves everyone there," Meron said.

Community members have started a GoFundMe to help his family with expenses.