San Francisco students return to school after teacher's strike

Nearly 50,000 students are set to return to classrooms across San Francisco on Wednesday after a weeklong teachers' strike shuttered schools throughout the district.

Classes and regular school schedules were expected to resume as normal following the strike, which ran Monday through Friday last week.

More than 6,000 educators walked picket lines before reaching a tentative agreement with the San Francisco Unified School District on Friday.

Students were already scheduled to be off Monday for Presidents' Day and for the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, meaning many had been out of school for seven days. District officials said they were focused on ensuring a smooth transition back to campus.

Supt. Maria Su was expected to welcome students back at Visitation Valley Elementary School.

Under the tentative agreement, teachers would receive a 5% raise over two years, while paraeducators would receive an 8.5% increase. Beginning in January next year, all 6,500 union members and their families would have 100% of their health care costs covered by the district.

The agreement is not yet final. With the district still under state oversight, state officials could veto portions of the deal.

The district also faces a $100 million budget shortfall and an ongoing structural deficit. Leaders have said difficult decisions lie ahead, potentially including layoffs or school closures. Those decisions have not yet been made.