San Francisco supervisors make COVID-19 eviction moratorium permanent

San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed legislation on Tuesday that permanently bans evictions if the tenant's nonpayment of rent is due to COVID-19.

City officials say residents should be able to stay secure in their homes during this public health emergency no matter how long it lasts.

In a tweet, Supervisor Hillary Ronen thanked Supervisor Dean Preston for spearheading this effort.

The city is also looking into help for landlords who may be financially struggling if their tenants cannot pay rent.