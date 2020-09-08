San Francisco surpasses 10,000 cases of novel coronavirus

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:



Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties have moved out of the state's highest tier of novel coronavirus spread as cases continue to fall statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties moved from the state's most

restrictive tier, which replaced the coronavirus monitoring list, to the second-most restrictive tier due to both counties reporting fewer than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.

The two counties will now be allowed to resume indoor operations

for businesses like gyms, shopping malls, museums, zoos and aquariums at limited capacities.

In addition, K-12 schools will be allowed to resume indoor classes

once each county has been in Tier 2 for at least 14 days.

---

San Leandro residents affected by COVID-19 may be able to get help with rent through a new rental assistance program, city officials announced Tuesday.

The City Council approved the new program in June and the money for the program is from $452,000 in CARES Act funding.

Assistance is available for up to three months to a limited number

of people who have lost income due to the pandemic and who are considered low-income.

The income limit for a single-person household is $73,100, for a

two-person household it's $83,550 and for a three-person household it's $94,000.

Assistance will be paid directly to the landlord or manager and is

applicable for rent owed after March 16.

---

Marin County was notified Monday night that the state of

California has delayed the reopening of more businesses as the county is still in Tier 1 for COVID-19 cases.

Marin County on Friday announced its planned move from Tier 1 to Tier 2, but on Monday the state delayed that move, keeping it in Tier 1, the most restrictive status.

Businesses that have delayed reopening until Marin County is in

Tier 2 include indoor personal care services, indoor dining, indoor gyms, movie theaters, indoor houses of worship and expanded capacity at indoor retail establishments and malls.

---

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:



Alameda County: 19,496 cases, 303 deaths (19,131 cases, 299 deaths on Saturday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 14,712 cases, 187 deaths (14,527 cases, 186 deaths on Saturday)

Marin County: 6,297 cases, 96 deaths (6,297 cases, 96 deaths on

Saturday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 8,661 cases, 62 deaths (8,439 cases, 58 deaths on Saturday)

Napa County: 1,512 cases, 13 deaths (1,475 cases, 13 deaths on

Saturday)

San Francisco County: 10,031 cases, 86 deaths (9,839 cases, 86

deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 8,750 cases, 136 deaths (8,617 cases, 135 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Clara County: 18,717 cases, 260 deaths (18,423 cases, 257

deaths on Saturday)

Santa Cruz County: 1,931 cases, 7 deaths (1,931 cases, 7 deaths on Saturday)

Solano County: 5,762 cases, 48 deaths (5,671 cases, 48 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 6,360 cases, 93 deaths (6,241 cases, 93 deaths on Saturday)

Statewide: 737,911 cases, 13,758 deaths (727,239 cases, 13,643

deaths on Saturday)