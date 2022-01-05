San Francisco teachers claim district didn't plan well for latest COVID surge

The San Francisco Unified teacher union plans to speak out on Wednesday about what they say is a lack of planning from the district during this latest COVID surge as more than 600 teachers called in sick the day before.

In all, 625 out of 3,600 teachers did not come to work on Tuesday, nearly 20% of the entire staff. That is more than double the typical pre-pandemic absentee rate.

Compounding the problem is also a lack of substitute teachers nationwide.

"There is a substitute shortage not just in San Francisco but throughout the Bay Area," said district spokeswoman Laura Dudnick.

SFUSD has been providing students and staff with access to rapid COVID tests.

But a shipment of take-home tests from the state hasn't arrived yet.

Dudnick said they're hoping to get them later this week.

But the teacher's union claims there is no organized plan to distribute those tests once they arrive.

The union also wants the district to require staff and students have proof of a negative rapid COVID test before coming to class.

Citywide, San Francisco health officials said Tuesday they are seeing more than 800 new COVID cases a day, up from 300 cases a day a week ago. And that number is expected to increase over the next two weeks, before it wanes.

A news conference is planned for noon.

KTVU reporter Rob Roth contributed to this report.