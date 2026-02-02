San Francisco teachers preparing for possible strike

article

The Brief San Francisco public school teachers are preparing for a possible strike. The union is also calling for better pay, improved benefits and a stronger emphasis on protecting immigrant rights. District officials say they have made a strong offer, proposing a 6% pay increase over the next three years along with fully paid family benefits.



San Francisco public school teachers are preparing for a possible strike, which would be the city’s first since the 1970s, as contract negotiations with the school district continue.

Teachers could walk out as early as next week if an agreement is not reached soon.

The United Educators of San Francisco, the union representing teachers, said more than 97% of its members voted to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 5,200 teachers across the district.

Union leaders say they want the district to act now, arguing that San Francisco Unified School District needs to prioritize consistent classroom instructors for students. Teachers contend the district spends too much money contracting out traveling psychologists and other non-district special education staff.

The union is also calling for better pay, improved benefits and a stronger emphasis on protecting immigrant rights.

District officials say they have made a strong offer, proposing a 6% pay increase over the next three years along with fully paid family benefits. However, the district says it has limited room to make further adjustments because of a large budget deficit.

The San Francisco Unified School District is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday.

A neutral fact-finding committee is expected to recommend a contract proposal Wednesday for both sides to consider. If the union rejects that recommendation, a strike could be declared, though it would not take effect until at least next week.

If a walkout occurs, it would be San Francisco’s first teacher strike in 47 years.