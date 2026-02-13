San Francisco teachers strike over: tentative agreement reached

The Brief A tentative agreement between the San Francisco Unified School District and the teachers union was reached on Friday. Classes will resume on Wednesday. The new two-year agreement includes 100% employer-paid family health care benefits, special education, improved wages, sanctuary and housing protections for SFUSD families.



A tentative agreement between the San Francisco Unified School District and the teachers union was reached on Friday, ending a weeklong strike over higher wages, health benefits and more resources for students with special needs, both sides announced.

Strike over, classes resume Wednesday

School won't resume until Wednesday of next week, however, since Monday is President's Day and Tuesday is the Lunar New Year.

A ratification vote has not yet been scheduled.

What we know:

The new two-year agreement includes 100% employer-paid family health care benefits, special education, improved wages, sanctuary and housing protections for SFUSD families.

"I recognize that this past week has been challenging," Supt. Maria Su wrote on the district's website. "Thank you to the SFUSD staff, community-based partners, and faith and city leaders who partnered with us to continue centering our students in our work every day."

She added: "I am so proud of the resilience and strength of our community. This is a new beginning, and I want to celebrate our diverse community of educators, administrators, parents, and students as we come together and heal."

The union claimed victory after a long negotiating process.

"By forcing SFUSD to invest in fully funded family healthcare, special education workloads, improved wages, sanctuary and housing protections for San Francisco families, we’ve made important progress towards the schools our students deserve," UESF President Cassondra Curiel said in a statement. "This contract is a strong foundation for us to continue to build the safe and stable learning environments our students deserve."

Related article

What they're saying:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement, saying he was grateful the strike was over, and credited his staff for helping find a solution.

"For days, at all hours, my team and I have been at War Memorial and in constant communication with the union and the district," he said. "We brought in experts to help the parties identify creative ways to reach an agreement that supports teachers while keeping the school district on the path to fiscal stability."

Strike over pay, healthcare

The backstory:

The strike began Monday, leaving roughly 50,000 students without school for a week.

Teachers had been asking for between an 8% and 9% raise and fully-covered family health care.

The district had previously offered teachers a 6% raise and a $24,000 benefit allowance to help cover health care costs, but at the cost of teachers sacrificing their retirement options.

In the end, the agreement reached gave certificated employees, including teachers, 2% raises this year and next and additional paid work days to their calendar. Classified employees, including paraeducators, will receive a compensation package equivalent to 8.5% over two years, with 4% in the first year and 4.5% in the second year.

Paraeducators who are providing specialized medical services will also receive an additional ongoing 5% salary increase.

The district has said it is facing a looming $100 million budget shortfall and structural deficit problem and has to make sound financial decisions.

This was the first teacher's strike in San Francisco since 1979.

By the numbers:

Below is an overview of some of the tentative agreements reached:



Fully funded family healthcare for all our members fully implemented by Jan 1, 2027

Certificated employees, including teachers, will receive a compensation package that includes 2% raises this year and next and additional paid work days to their calendar.

Classified employees, including paraeducators, will receive a compensation package equivalent to 8.5% over two years, with 4% in Year 1 and 4.5% in Year 2. Paraeducators who are providing specialized medical services will also receive an additional ongoing 5% salary increase. Classified employees will also receive an additional floating holiday.

Caseload overages for SPED with stipend

Immediate relief for special educators in the form of caseload reduction

Sanctuary protections for our students and educators

Preservation and Expansion of our Stayover program for unhoused students and families

Limitations on the district’s use of AI and Contracting out

Better working conditions for the following: Teacher Librarians, Substitutes, Deans, Head Counselors, Early Ed Workers, Teachers of Co-taught and Combo Classes, SLPs