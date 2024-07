A fire ripped through an apartment unit in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday.

The fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex at 60 Leavenworth Street, triggering a response from 45 firefighters.

Video from the scene shows flames coming from the window of an apartment unit.

The fire was brought under contrail around 12:26 p.m.

Fire officials have not yet determined how the fire started.