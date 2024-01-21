Expand / Collapse search
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
5
River Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 AM PST until MON 1:00 PM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 8:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Oakland's In-N-Out shuts doors due to crime

By KTVU staff
Published 
Restaurants
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's only In-N-Out restaurant is closing due to crime, restaurant officials said. 

According to a statement by the franchise, regular car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies of customers and employees led to their decision to close down the Oakland location. 

The last day of business will be on March 24. 

Current employees will be able to work at other locations nearby or receive a severance package, officials said.

In-N-Out said "repeated steps" have been taken to minimize crime and maximize safety, but despite their efforts, crime has remained a concern. 

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment," COO Denny Warnick said in a statement.

Despite the location closing, the restaurant will continue their charities in Oakland conducted by the In-N-Out Burger and Slave 2 Nothing Foundations.  

SEE ALSO: San Francisco Safeway to close its doors after 40 years

In-N-Out still has operating restaurants in Alameda, San Leandro, Union City and San Ramon.