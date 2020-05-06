San Francisco to add more 24-hour restrooms for homeless during COVID-19

San Francisco is increasing the availability of public toilets that will operate around the clock, seven days a week as it works to address the public health crisis among unsheltered residents and COVID-19.

As part of its "Pit Stop" program, San Franciso provides clean and safe toilets and handwashing stations to the public. Eighteen of those already existing locations will now operate at all hours, bringing the total number of staffed 24-hour Pit Stop toilets to 49.

"We have been pushing to open more staffed restrooms, including 24-hour facilities, in San Francisco, but this pandemic has really highlighted the urgent need for these facilities,” said Mayor London Breed. Adding,“We’re moving as quickly as possible to bring homeless residents into hotels and other alternative housing sites during this pandemic, but we face real challenges now that we are unable to bring new clients into shelters due to the need to social distance. People living on the street need available facilities, and the fact that they are staffed helps to ensure that they remain open and operating.”

The city recently deployed 37 temporary portable Pit Stop public toilets and sinks near known encampment hot spots while the stay-at-home order is in effect. Those locations are also staffed 24/7.

The city said it's working to acquire and allocate critical resources to protect the homeless population in the face of COVID-19.

Overall, San Francisco has 136 staffed public toilets at 62 locations, when park bathrooms are factored in. The city claims that number exceeds United Nations emergency sanitation standards, which call for a ratio of one toilet for every 50 unsheltered residents.

“We are committed to providing this critical service that offers San Francisco’s unhoused residents and others in need expanded access to staffed bathrooms that are clean and safe,” said Alaric Degrafinried, Acting Director of San Francisco Public Works, which manages the Pit Stop program.

The 24-hour Pit Stops are already available in the Tenderloin, Mission, South of Market, Bayview, Cathedral Hill, Haight, Richmond, Castro, and Civic Center neighborhoods. The expansion will add Mid-Market, Lower Polk, and The Embarcadero to the roster.