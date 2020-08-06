San Francisco to mourn victims of Lebanon explosion

In San Francisco, there will be a candlelight vigil tonight to honor the victims of the gigantic explosion in Lebanon's capital.

The event will be held at the Embarcadero and Folsom Street intersection at 7 p.m.

The epic devastation that ripped through Beirut on Tuesday was the apparent result of the ignition of 2,750 tons of an ammonium nitrate stockpile that had been stored for six years in a seaside warehouse. Port officials, politicians and judicial authorities apparently were aware that the dangerous materials were kept there.

More than 135 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured. Many are still missing and around quarter of a million people are now without homes.

