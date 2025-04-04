The Brief Trick Dog, located San Francisco's Mission District, was ranked the eighth-best bar in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine. The bar is known for its creative, rotating food and drink menus, with the latest theme inspired by the circus.



San Francisco boasts crown-worthy architecture, a vibrant art scene, a world-renowned culinary landscape —and now, one of the best bars in the country.

Ranked No. 8

What they're saying:

Food & Wine Magazine named Trick Dog, a popular saloon in the Mission District, the eighth-best bar in the U.S.

The bar is known for its creative, rotating food and drink menus, with the latest theme inspired by the circus.

"At heart, it’s a neighborhood bar with a clubhouse vibe, yet it is also a destination spot that true drinks enthusiasts seek out," the magazine wrote.

What's on the menu?

What we know:

The current "Cirque Du Trick Dog" menu includes boozy offerings — of course, its a bar — such as the Bee Bearder, made with Monkey Shoulder whisky, mango eau de vie, bell pepper, cilantro, honey and fish sauce. Another standout is the Glass Walker, crafted with Fords Gin, nori, rice vermouth, rice vinegar, and wasabi.

With bold flavors and imaginative themes, Trick Dog has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds.