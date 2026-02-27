San Francisco shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Potrero Hill

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that left one person dead, another critically injured and a juvenile with minor injuries. The shooting occurred at 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Dakota and 25th streets. The San Francisco Fire Department said Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the shooting scene.



Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that left one person dead, another critically injured and a juvenile with minor injuries.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Dakota and 25th streets.

When officers arrived, they found three people injured – two from the shooting. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and a juvenile – who was not shot, but who sustained what authorities described as superficial injuries.

Origingally, authorities reported that three people had been shot.

Police said multiple rounds were fired into and around a white sedan parked near the intersection. At least six bullet holes were visible in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and said no arrests had been made. A motive for the shooting also has not been disclosed.

The San Francisco Fire Department said Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the shooting scene.

Residents in the area said they were concerned about safety and questioned whether nearby license plate reader cameras were functioning. At least one city camera was observed near the scene, though neighbors said some cameras in the neighborhood are not operational.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.