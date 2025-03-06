Tulip Day: San Francisco to turn Union Square into whimsical garden

The Brief San Francisco is hosting Tulip Day in Union Square to celebrate the arrival of spring and summer. Tulip Day is held on March 22, where 80,000 dutch tulips will cover Union Square – the heart of downtown, Guest can pick up to eight flowers from the tulip garden.



San Francisco is transforming Union Square into a whimsical garden in celebration of Tulip Day.

Tulip Day marks the start of the city’s annual Union Square in Bloom series, which celebrates the arrival of spring and summer. From March through September, Union Square will feature colorful floral displays, food, and cocktails.

The city said there is no better way to kick off the series than with a Tulip Day event, during which 80,000 tulips will fill up Union Square.

Tulip garden

What we know:

Guests can pick a free bouquet, with a limit of eight tulips per person.

"We are welcoming the changing seasons and celebrating San Francisco’s continued growth and revitalization at the heart of the city," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. "These flowers represent vitality and growth, and with Spring now upon us, we can look forward to the future with confidence and positivity.

The tulip garden will be located at the corner of Post and Stockton Streets and will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Each guest will have five minutes in the garden.