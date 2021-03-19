San Francisco Unified being sued over plan to rename 44 schools

The San Francisco Unified School District is facing a lawsuit over its plan to rename 44 schools.



Attorney Paul Scott and Harvard constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe are representing district high school alumni associations, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

They're calling on district officials to rescind the 6-1 vote, claiming the district failed to adequately notify the public that the decision would be final.

The school board voted to rename these schools because they included historic figures who had connections to slavery, oppression, racism or similar criteria. Lincoln, Washington, Mission and Lowell high schools were on the list as well as Jefferson, El Dorado and Alamo elementary schools.

Supporters said the renaming was important and timely, especially in light of the national racial reckoning in the aftermath of George Floyd. But critics said the process was haphazar and had little to no input from historians.

The lawsuit gives the board 30 days to reverse the decision.

The renaming process is currently on hold, as the district focuses on reopening.

The district is also getting sued by City Attorney Dennis Herrera over not having a solid plan on reopening schools.

Herrera is alleging the current plan to reopen schools and resume in-person instruction from the school district and school board is inadequate and doesn't meet California guidelines.