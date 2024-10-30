As the kiddos are gearing up to dress as Taylor Swift and characters from Despicable Me this Halloween, they will undoubtedly have this looming question: Will I have to wear a coat – maybe even a raincoat – over my costume?

The answer to the first question is probably yes.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said Thursday's trick-or-treating hours are going to be chilly.

At 6 p.m., it's going to be in the 50s and 60s.

At 8 p.m., temps will dip into the 50s.

And for the teens who are out late until 10 p.m.? The forecast is between the 40s and 50s.

Will it rain on Halloween?

As for the wet weather, meteorologists say it could rain in the Bay Area overnight on Wednesday and then again on Friday.

But Thursday should be dry.

For the most part, the Bay Area should escape the rain on Halloween, Paulson said.

But he did advise bundling up.

"It's not going to be very warm," he said.