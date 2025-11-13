Live traffic: Crashes during rainy morning commute

Early morning traffic Thursday was sluggish and dangerous for some, as drivers gripped their steering wheels trying to avoid crashes, which were prevalent during the rainy commute.

Just before 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol showed about 20 crashes throughout the Bay Area, including one at the end of the Bay Bridge by Fremont Street. The Bay Bridge toll plaza was backed up with slow traffic.

"I don't like rain when it comes to the commute," KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said.

There weren't any major crashes to report at that hour, but many smaller ones.

Parts of the Bay Area were placed under a high wind warning, as the storm is expected to linger for much of the day.

This storm isn't so much about the rain, or the temperature. Meteorologists say this storm will be about the wind.

On Thursday, signs on the Bay Bridge warned drivers about the gusts.

Strong southerly winds will be a major factor for much of the region.

In San Francisco and San Mateo counties, gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a high wind warning through 10 a.m.

Forecasters said the coastal North Bay and Marin Hills could see gusts of 55 to 60 mph, with winds as strong as 70 mph possible along coastal ridges and higher elevations.

A few thunderstorms early Thursday were also possible.