San Francisco health officials warn of deadly wild mushroom poisonings

Public health officials are warning residents about a surge in severe illnesses and deaths across the state linked to eating poisonous wild mushrooms.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health reported an uptick in cases since November 2025. Officials said people have been picking and eating wild mushrooms—specifically the Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel varieties—mistakenly believing they are edible.

Don't be fooled

Health experts warned that the physical appearance of these toxic fungi can be deceiving.

"These poisonous mushrooms can easily be mistaken for safe, edible mushrooms due to their similar appearance and taste, but consuming them can lead to severe poisoning," the health department wrote. "Cooking, boiling, drying, or freezing these poisonous mushrooms does not make them safe to eat."

Rising case numbers

The consequences of eating them have proven fatal. Between Nov. 18, 2025, and Feb. 9, 2026, California recorded 40 cases of mushroom poisoning. These incidents resulted in four deaths and at least three liver transplants. Symptoms typically manifest six to 24 hours after consumption and may include vomiting, severe abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Health officials said these symptoms can progress to liver damage and death.

Health officials advise anyone who suspects they or someone they know has eaten a poisonous mushroom to seek immediate medical attention or contact the California Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.